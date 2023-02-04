‘Closing down’ signs have gone up at the Paperchase branch in Sheffield city centre.

The stationery brand was bought out by Tesco earlier this week after the retailer fell into administration. But rather than maintain the 100 existing stores across the UK, the supermarket giant has only bought the Paperchase brand and intellectual property.

It has ordered every single branch to close, putting about 820 jobs at risk. Going forward, the brand will instead be available from inside Tesco supermarkets.

Sheffield’s own Paperchase on Fargate has already hung up signs announcing a closing down sale, with 20 per cent off all goods inside.

When it goes, it means that, together with the former Virgin Media and H Samuel stores that used to flank it, there will be three empty shopfronts in a row in that quarter of Fargate between the Cafe Nero and Marks & Spencer. Opposite is the large vacant space left by the former Carphone Warehouse.