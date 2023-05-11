Cornish clothing brand Seasalt is opening in Meadowhall with 20 per cent off everything.​​​​​​​

The new store on High Street launches on Saturday, May 13 and the first 30 customers who make a purchase get a gift bag. The 20 per cent discount also applies on Sunday.

Fourteen jobs have been created, the firm says. Last month it was advertising for an assistant store manager on £27,000-a-year and a supervisor on £10.71-an-hour.

The firm is pushing its ‘green’ credentials stating that 'every piece of clothing is designed with sustainability in mind' and fixtures and fittings chosen for their sustainable features, longevity and flexibility.

Director of retail, Richie Edwards, said: “We are really excited to be opening a new store in Meadowhall - it is a great destination for us."

It is the seventh Seasalt store in Yorkshire after York, Harrogate, Leeds, Beverley, Fox Valley in Stocksbridge and Northallerton.