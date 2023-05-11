News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Cornish retailer Seasalt launches in Meadowhall with 20 per cent off everything

Cornish clothing brand Seasalt is opening in Meadowhall with 20 per cent off everything.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 11th May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:36 BST

The new store on High Street launches on Saturday, May 13 and the first 30 customers who make a purchase get a gift bag. The 20 per cent discount also applies on Sunday.

Fourteen jobs have been created, the firm says. Last month it was advertising for an assistant store manager on £27,000-a-year and a supervisor on £10.71-an-hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm is pushing its ‘green’ credentials stating that 'every piece of clothing is designed with sustainability in mind' and fixtures and fittings chosen for their sustainable features, longevity and flexibility.

Most Popular
The Seasalt store on High Street, Meadowhall, launches on Saturday May 13 with 20 per cent off everything.The Seasalt store on High Street, Meadowhall, launches on Saturday May 13 with 20 per cent off everything.
The Seasalt store on High Street, Meadowhall, launches on Saturday May 13 with 20 per cent off everything.

Director of retail, Richie Edwards, said: “We are really excited to be opening a new store in Meadowhall - it is a great destination for us."

It is the seventh Seasalt store in Yorkshire after York, Harrogate, Leeds, Beverley, Fox Valley in Stocksbridge and Northallerton.

Cult shoe shop Dr. Martens opened in the mega-mall last month.