Missing Doncaster 15-year-old found safe after police appeal for help
Police in Doncaster say that a 15-year-old girl who went missing from home has been founbd safe and well.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:46 pm
South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal over social media on Saturday. They said that the girl, named only as Tamara in their social media appeals, left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday (February 3) at 6pm.
However, they reported today, Sunday, that she has been found safe and well.
They thanked everyone for their help.