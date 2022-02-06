Missing Doncaster 15-year-old found safe after police appeal for help

Police in Doncaster say that a 15-year-old girl who went missing from home has been founbd safe and well.

By Julia Armstrong
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:46 pm

South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal over social media on Saturday. They said that the girl, named only as Tamara in their social media appeals, left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday (February 3) at 6pm.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Children's Hospital appeal: Parents tackle Inca Trail in thanks for so...

However, they reported today, Sunday, that she has been found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They thanked everyone for their help.

Read this: Man jailed after £165,000 drugs find

Read this: Are you in our Leadmill clubbers video?

South Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster