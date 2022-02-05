Dionis Prence, aged 31, was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he was stopped by a member of South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group (RPG) on January 4.

On searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three boxes filled with cannabis plants in the boot. Police seized Prence’s phone which linked him to premises known for selling equipment to grow cannabis.

Rotherham DCI Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We are well underway with our efforts to crack down on the production and supply of cannabis in Rotherham.

Dionis Prence, who was jailed for 32 months after cannabis worth £165,000 was found in the boot of his car in Rotherham

“We are constantly compiling intelligence around what properties and vehicles are involved and ensuring anyone identified as being responsible is quickly put before the courts.

“The discovery in Prence’s car and the contents of his phone enabled us to build a strong case which resulted in an almost immediate guilty plea.

“I hope this serves as a warning to those involved in the production and transportation of drugs that lengthy prison sentences are being handed out and it will not be tolerated.

“Our message mirrors that of our communities: drugs are not welcome.

“If you have any information or concerns relating to drugs in your area, please report it. We do act on intelligence.”