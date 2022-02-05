Sheffield Children's Hospital appeal: Parents tackle Inca Trail in thanks for son's treatment

Consultant interventional radiologist Dr Mark Regi and his wife Cat will be setting off to South America this September.

The challenge will see them tackling altitudes of 3,300m and covering 55 kilometres in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

They pledged to do this as a thank you to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for caring for their son, Arthur, who has undergone treatment over the last few years for the foot condition talipes.

Cat and Mark Regi, who are tackling the Inca Trail to support Sheffield Children's Hospital in thanks for its treatment of their son, Arthur

The group as a whole have already raised over £7,000 and it is hoped that Mark and Cat together will raise £4,000 before they set off this autumn.

Mark’s employer Veincentre, a network of private clinics, has agreed to support them both and will be sharing their progress on their social channels.

He said: “We know that the trek is going to be hard work but we’re looking forward to the challenge and delighted that as a team we’ve already raised so much money for Sheffield hospital.

"The medical team at Sheffield hospital were absolutely amazing at looking after our son Arthur and doing this is our way of saying thank you.

"I’d also like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and to encourage everyone to please follow our journey this September.”

Maurice McLoughlin, CEO for Veincentre said: “We’re all incredibly proud of Mark and Cat and wish them both all the best for this incredible fundraising effort.”