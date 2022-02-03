Established in 1980, The Leadmill has been a creative hub in Sheffield for 42 years, a favourite with live music lovers and clubbers alike, including generations of city students.

On average, there are three or four club nights a week.

A spokesman for the Leadmill Road venue said that Glasgow alt/rock band Franz Ferdinand told Canadian counterparts Arcade Fire: “Playing The Leadmill is a rite of passage for any band worth their salt”.

Clubbers on a night out at iconic Sheffield venue the Leadmill in 2003. They feature in a special video of our Star Retro pictures from the Leadmill

They have included local stars Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, who have a plaque on the wall outside, and Richard Hawley, as well as Suede, Manic Street Preachers, George Ezra, Primal Scream, Manic Street Preachers and hundreds more.

The venue, which remains independent, now also hosts monthly comedy nights with top acts including Eddie Izzard, Sara Pascoe, James Acaster, Jason Manford and Joe Lycett.

Queues outside the Leadmill, Sheffield, which is an ever-popular city centre venue for club nights and live music