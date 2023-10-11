The 27-year-old died at her home address in Horsley, Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inquest into the death of Sheffield United Women's player Maddy Cusack has been opened and adjourned as a coroner awaits further details about the cause of her death.

Ms Cusack died at the age of 27 at her home address in Derbyshire on September 20. At the time, Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest into the footballer's death was opened at Derby Coroner's Court on Wednesday and was adjourned after a short hearing.

Assistant coroner Louise Pinder said Ms Cusack's death was reported to Chesterfield Coroner's Court by police on September 21.

Ms Pinder said Ms Cusack, who also worked in Sheffield United's commercial department as a marketing executive, had been formally identified after her death by her father David.

She had died at her home address in Lady Lea Road, Horsley.

Sheffield United footballer, Maddy Cusack, died at her home address in Lady Lea Road in Horsley, Derbyshire. (Photo courtesy of Sportimage)

Ms Pinder told the hearing on Wednesday, which was only attended by members of the press, that the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We are awaiting a police file and the medical cause of death, therefore I am adjourning the inquest for six weeks for further review then the inquest can be listed in due course."

Ms Cusack was the Blades' longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

In a tribute posted on the club's official website on September 21 announcing the news of her death, Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed.