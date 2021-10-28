They died when the white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in came off the road on Kiveton Lane and collided with a tree close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm on Sunday evening.

Tributes to the men have been appearing across the area, and now the names of best friends Martin and Mason have been spray-painted on a wall on Rose Garth Avenue in Aston.

The names of the teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiveton Park near Sheffield have been painted on a wall in Rotherham as part of a touching tribute.

Flowers, candles and handwritten notes have been left around the touching display.

It comes after a blue Volkswagen Polo was left at the scene of the crash in memory of the teenagers, also spray-painted with their names and some kind words about them.

These included ‘will be missed’ and ‘love you boys’.

Three teenagers were killed in a car crash in Kiveton Park on Sunday evening - L-R: Martin Ward, 18, Mason Hall, 19, and Ryan Geddes, 19.

The car was also signed with the names of family and friends and was surrounded by bunches of flowers and balloons.

It has now emerged that Ryan Geddes was expecting a baby with his girlfiend, named as Jessica by his family and friends.

A fundraiser has been launched to cover the cost of his funeral and support his family.

The GoFundMe page was created by a friend of Ryan’s, who wrote: “On the evening of Sunday, October 24 a terrible car crash in Todwick took the lives of three young men. One of those men was a very dear and close friend of mine, Ryan Geddes.

Flowers, balloons, notes and photographs have been left at the scene of the crash on Kiveton Lane.

"Ryan's mum and dad, Natalie and Ian, are like family to me and I have set up this page to help them give Ryan the funeral he deserves.

“Also I'd like to hope we can raise enough to also help Ryan's girlfriend, Jessica give their unborn child the best start in life.

"Any amount you can spare would be very gratefully received and would help lift the financial burden that the family face at this awful time. Thank you.”

Ryan’s girlfriend Jessica posted on Facebook to pay tribute to the ‘love of [her] life’.

In the post she writes that she will ‘continue on’ to bring their child into this world and ‘give him/her the best life possible’.

Jessica adds: “My heart hurts writing this post, never thought it would ever come to this. RIP to the love of my life I'm so heart broken right now and just really wish you was here with me right now.

"Gone way to soon babe but I'll continue on to bring our child into this world and give him/her the best life possible I'll do you proud I hope your looking down on me somewhere till we meet again I love you so so much.”

So far the fundraiser has raised more than £3,200 of its £6,000 goal.

South Yorkshire Police officers say they are still keen for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and pass on any information they may have.