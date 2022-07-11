The Sheffielder and Blades fan, who took Sheffield United into the Premier League during a successful spell at Bramall Lane, has been put on some of the shortest odds by bookies.

I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! will return to Australia in November 2022, after relocating to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the pandemic. The show will leave a selection of celebrities stranded in a jungle surrounded by cameras.

Outspoken Sheffield football boss Neil Warnock, pictured at the Sheffield Star Football Awards 2021 has emerged as a favourites to appear in this year’s I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The bookmakers BetVictor have 73-year-old Mr Warnock on odds of 7/2, placing him ninth favourite. Former Sheffield United footballer Chris Kamara is also among the favourites, with odds of 6/4

Mr Warnock announced his retirement in April.

Last year Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned the winner as he beat his finalists Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge.

Sam Boswell of BetVictor said: “I’m a Celeb is finally back in Australia this year, after temporarily relocating to Wales. The show is always popular with the British public and always brings a variety of stars together.”

“Favourite to go on the show is Danny Dyer, at 10/11, after he quit EastEnders earlier this year,” Sam added.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here - To Be A Contestant 2022 - odds:

Danny Dyer – 10/11

Thomas Skinner – 1/1

Mike Dean – 1/1

Chris Kamara – 6/4

Tom Daley – 7/4

Saffron Barker – 2/1

Natalie Cassidy 2/1

Mark Ian Hoyle - (LadBaby) 3/1

Neil Warnock – 7/2

Peter Crouch – 9/2

Scott Mills – 5/1

Michael Owen – 6/1

Amber Gill – 14/1

Maura Higgins – 16/1

Jennifer Arcuri – 16/1