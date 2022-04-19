Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock to tell all at City Hall show

Though a little too close to Sheffield Wednesday’s ground for some people’s liking, his position as an office manager’s assistant paid a steady wage of £6 a week.

Warnock’s boss, who he addressed as Mr Highland, told him he was foolish to abandon the security of a full-time job to sign for Chesterfield.

Instead, he should stay put and in five years’ time he could be earning £20 a week.

Neil Warnock on stage at The City Hall ahead of his one-man show at the venue later this year.

Three years later, the office had closed down.

Meanwhile, Warnock’s football career stretched seven decades.

Following 300-odd appearances as a player he moved into management, where he made his mark on the game with eight promotions at 16 different clubs and umpteen memorable moments.

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock has managed more games in English professional football than anyone else.

Now, football fans can hear about some of the hundreds, if not thousands, of memories he made along the way when he appears at Sheffield City Hall on September 16.

"I remember my sister coming here to watch The Beatles, screaming away,” he says.

"They were hanging off coat-tails with The Beatles, I don't they will be doing that with me!"

Love him or loathe him, Warnock remains one of the beautiful game’s biggest characters.

Few, if any, managers would threaten to fine their players for leaving a nightclub early. But he did things differently – and it usually worked.

The lifelong Blade managed more games in English professional football – 1,603 – than anyone else.

‘No holds barred’ is the promise for his Sheffield show, not that the 73-year-old has ever shied away from speaking his mind.

Audience participation will also be encouraged and special guests, including some from his eight years at Sheffield United, are being lined up.

“I enjoy talking about my career and different ups and downs,” adds Warnock, “I like making people laugh.

“The stories keep coming out. The other day I was talking and while I was talking two or three others came out which I’ve never even thought about.”

There’s even room for Sheffield Wednesday fans at the show, which is set to be expanded into a nationwide speaking tour.

"Why not?” he says with a smile.