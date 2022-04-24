Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock on his plans for retirement

Unsurprisingly, the 73-year-old, who finally retired earlier this month, has a deep well of tales after 42 years in the dugout with 16 clubs.

So deep that when he’s recounting one memory he usually recalls several more he’d previously forgotten.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock on stage at The City Hall ahead of his tell-all show in September.

Among his most vivid – good and bad – are those from the seven-and-a-half seasons spent in charge of boyhood club Sheffield United, with whom he gained promotion to the Premier League in the 2005/06 season.

Some of them, including details of his acrimonious exit from the club, are presumably being kept behind for his tell-all show at Sheffield City Hall on September 16.

But Warnock, who has always been friendly and open with the media, was happy to share a few with The Star during a visit to the city this week to promote the show.

His relationship with Sheffield United started when he was just a child.

Warnock celebrates victory over Watford in Sheffield United's sole Premier League season under him (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

"My dad was a crane driver at English Steel, we used to get the bus down Granville Road on a Saturday.

"He would finish at 2. We would to the bottom of Granville Road at twenty to 3, we would run up the road.

"I would sneak under the turnstiles while he paid and then we would walk up The Kop, which was like Mount Everest to me as a kid.

"You could smell the hot dogs as you got to the top of the hill. He used to lift me up and say ‘boy coming’ and they would pass me down to the front.

Warnock, then in charge of Crystal Palace, shakes hands with Bryan Robson in the opposite dugout in December 2007, just months after he left the Blades (photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images).

"He would say ‘stay there until the end of the game and I’ll pick you up’.”

Warnock’s older sister supported Sheffield Wednesday, so why did he opt for the Blades?

"I've always loved the underdog. We were always the underdog when I was a kid, so it was natural for me to support Sheffield United.

"Wednesday were always the best club in town and that’s why when I took over at Sheffield (United) I said to Kevin McCabe (the club’s former owner) ‘my ambitions are to get Sheffield United as the number one club in Sheffield and to go to Wembley if we can’.

"Derek Dooley was an amazing man. He was one of the best gentlemen I’ve ever met. When he rang me and said ‘the job is yours’, it was amazing.”

"The game before I took over there was a crowd of 8,965 against Port Vale. I left them with an average crowd of twenty five and a half thousand, a new training ground – in enemy territory – and a brilliant upgraded main ground as well.

"I felt really proud of what we achieved in those seven years because it wasn’t easy. We didn't spend a lot of money, but they were a great group of lads.

“That’s one of the pleasing things about retiring, I’ve been inundated with messages from ex-players and nearly all of them are Sheffield United.

Is there a best player he can pick out from his time in charge?

“Michael Brown, who nobody wanted. Man City couldn’t get rid of him quick enough.

"He went to Portsmouth, they kicked him out for ‘discipline reasons’ and I took him on board.

"He had a couple of great seasons for me, scoring goals – unbelievable goals – especially the one against Wednesday.

"I gave (Phil) Jagielka, (Nick) Montgomery, Tongey (Michael Tonge) opportunities, which I loved. And I’ve really enjoyed watching Jags progress to where he’s been.”

Several special guests, including some from the promotion-winning team are being lined up for the show in Sheffield later this year.

What does Warnock think about the current state of play at Bramall Lane as the Blades scrap it out for a place in the play-offs?

“I feel sorry for Paul at the minute, they are so short of strikers."

After watching their 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Monday, does he believe they can get over the line and finish in the top six?

"I hope so, it would be nice.

"Four or five weeks ago I thought the winners of the play-offs would be between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

"You have got to take your hat off, I never thought Huddersfield would be anywhere near. I didn’t think Luton would be anywhere near.”

After leaving Middlesbrough in November, Warnock still felt he could have carried on.

He fancied one last dance with another of his former clubs, Sheffield United’s South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley but the SOS call never came.

Now the Tykes are now headed to League One.

“It just came to a natural end,” Warnock said of his decision to retire.

"There were one or two jobs I probably could have done until the end of the season but I didn’t get offered the right one.

"I spent two years rebuilding Middlesbrough, I didn’t just want to go somewhere else and fill in.”

The next chapter will see him embark on a nationwide speaking tour, which will see him visit cities where he expects a hostile reception as well as those where he is fondly remembered.

"I enjoy talking about my career and different ups and downs.

"I think get their own fixation on what I am. When you listen to my stories I think it’s different.

"I like making people laugh and I like telling a few stories, if I’m honest.”