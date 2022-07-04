With Barnsley lass Cheyanne Kerr the latest name to hit the nation’s television screens on Love Island, we have put together 10 pictures of people from our area who have lit up the world of entertainment through reality television.
Some of them, like Louis, have gone onto success. Have a look through our picture gallery and see if you can find your favourite from shows like Britain’s Got Talent, The Apprentice and Pop Idol
1. Cheyanne Kerr
Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is currently appearing in Love Island on ITV2.
2. Laura Carter
Sheffield model and actress Laura Carter, aged 30, lived in Sheffield and appeared on Big Brother in 2016. (Photo: Channel 5).
3. Andrew Brady
Dronfield born Andrew Brady leapt to fame when he appeared on series 13 of BBC show The Apprentice, making it through to the eighth round before being shown the door by Alan Sugar. He then went onto appear on celebrity Big Brother in 2018.
4. Chloe Wilburn
Chloe Wilburn, from Bentley, Doncaster, won Big Brother in 2015. She famously shunned publicity following her victory and decided to keep her feet on the ground by returning to work following her success.
