ICE.T.21: Rapper dedicates new anti-knife crime single to tragic Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose
ICE.T.21 says he will donate the proceeds from his new song, Knifes Down, to support Harvey’s devastated family.
The rapper, whose real name is Thomas Cseve, and who lives in Derby, has 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone.
He told The Star: “I’m sick and tired of switching on the news and seeing another child has lost their life due to knife crime.
“My heart goes out to Harvey’s family and I wanted to do something for them.
“If this song can save just one life, or persuade one person to put their knife down and stop and think about what they’re doing, then it will have been worth it.
“I’ve experienced knife crime. I was in a gang as a teenager. I carried a knife and I lost some of my best friends due to knife crime. I had a lucky escape.”
Harvey tragically died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield last Monday, February 3.
A 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder and appeared in court last week.
Knifes Down is due to be released next week and ICE.T.21 said proceeds would be split equally between the GoFundMe appeal set up to support Harvey’s family and the Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation.
For more details about the new single, follow ICE.T.21 on Instagram.