A teacher has set out the ‘10-point plan’ they would like to see to make Sheffield and schools

In a letter to The Star, the teacher says he is “saddened” by the death of teenager Harvey Willgoose and has set out where he thinks action could be taken.

But he also invites readers to share where they want to see changes too, as “there may be others with far better ideas.”

It comes after Harvey’s mum herself took to social media on February 9 to call for “knife arches in every school, as soon as possible.”

The latest crime statistics released by South Yorkshire Police show that reports of sexual offences have increased, but knife crime and domestic violence reports have decreased across the region.

The teacher’s letter reads: “I am saddened by what happened in the city last week. My condolences to the family. No parent should ever experience what they have.

“I would like to.publish this ten point-plan I have here to improve the situation and make Sheffield safer again.

“Solutions need to be integrated, cohesive, long term and with support from the whole community - and, most importantly, the family who have had to bear this terrible and preventable loss.

“There may be others with far better ideas.

“If the Mayor, both football clubs and others could coordinate such a programme it would be ideal.”

An immediate knife amnesty. Effective as soon as possible. To get knives off the streets and out of the community. Having ticket patrols and more child welfare focused security at Sheffield train and bus station. Sheffield railway station is a public right of way and thus does not have the control mechanisms and safety aspects [i.e.. ticket barriers] that other mainline stations do. It is a vital aspect that needs addressing too ,as there are vulnerable young people passing through on a daily basis in and out of the city. Establishing a helpline so those involved in gangs can talk in confidence and without fear. Creating community youth clubs again and giving young people hope. Outreach visits with outside agencies to Sheffield schools by those who have been in gangs and served time. Starting with year 6 and throughout school years. Relocation of young people and possibly families at risk of gangs or in them. Walking beat police officers in all communities. Metal detectors in all Sheffield secondary schools. Creating a 10,000-strong volunteer youth programme so youngsters between 10 and 18 can gain experience and contribute to the community in different ways. The city centre needs redevelopment and some is taking place. Have young people contribute ideas to this via forums and school councils.

Anti-knife crime campaign Always An Alternative operates a number of permanent knife amnesty boxes across Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster. The charity’s lead organiser, Anthony Olaseinde, works in schools to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife.

UK charity ‘Runaway’ and the SafeCall service, available on 116 000, is a confidential charity for young people who have run away or are thinking about running away from home, who also offer advice to people who want to leave gangs.