Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a city known for its fabulous graffiti, one piece literally towers above all others in Sheffield’s public consciousness.

The ‘I Love You Will U Marry Me’ proposal scrawled high on a bridge at Sheffield’s famous Park Hill flats has gained iconic status, with the romantic gesture shining brighter than ever since it was lit up in neon by the developers behind the estate’s dramatic transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Lowe beneath his famous graffiti proposal at Sheffield's Park Hill flats where he has unveiled a plaque in memory of Clare Middleton (inset), from whom it was written. Beside him is Clare's sister, Jodie Ashworth.

The heartfelt message has won a place in Sheffielders’ hearts but it has also been co-opted as a marketing tool, printed on T-shirts sported by the Arctic Monkeys and now takes centre stage in the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which is captivating audiences in London’s West End.

Amid all that, the tragic true story behind those words boldly emblazoned 13 storeys up in 2001 for all to see - but for one woman in particular - have too often been forgotten.

Plaque unveiled in Clare’s memory

Jason Lowe was the lovestruck artist behind the declaration, using every inch of his six-and-a-half foot frame to reach over the edge and spray the words - all while trying to avoid looking down as he suffers from vertigo.

He nearly ran out of space, which is why he wrote ‘U’ and had to squeeze the letters of ‘Marry’ to make them fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Middleton tragically died aged just 30 of cancer

Clare Middleton, the subject of the proposal, said yes. But they never did get married - with Jason blaming interference by social services for ending their love story - and she tragically died of cancer aged just 30.

It has always rankled with Jason that Clare’s name was scrubbed off while the proposal itself was left standing - erasing her from the story.

That is something he’s finally been able to set right 23 years later by installing a plaque in her memory atop a plinth on the ground beneath the bridge and its celebrated artwork.

‘We were really happy’

As Jason, now 52, unveiled the plaque with Clare’s sister Jodie Ashworth, he explained why he had painted the proposal all those years ago, what Clare meant to him and why things didn’t work out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was in a relationship with a girl and we were both having issues with (social) services and we were really happy in our relationship,” he told The Star.

“The relationship was going strong but then services stepped in and basically ruined the relationship and caused it to end.

‘Clare needed someone to show her they loved her’

“The proposal wasn’t a last ditch effort as people say it was. We’d been together for over a year, so there was purpose behind it and it was, as everyone knows, a two-fingered salute towards the services that were involved.

“But it was always about Clare and that she needed someone who was going to show her that they actually loved her, and I put myself through a hell of a lot leaning over that bridge to actually make it for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque which has been unveiled in memory of Clare Middleton beneath Sheffield's Park Hill flats

“When I took her down and showed her yes she called me a k******d like most people probably would do but the perception is it was a failed marriage proposal and it wasn’t. She said yes. It’s just a shame that we never got to the point of going through with the marriage.

“One thing that’s always done me is that Clare has never been part of the story when it is mentioned.

‘Clare had a calming aura about her’

“She was kind, compassionate and she had a calming aura about her. She drew everyone in. There are people who say bad things about her but if you knew Clare and knew her deep story she was very much a deep, loved person, who loved life.

The I Love You Will U Marry Me graffiti proposal painted by Jason Lowe for Clare Middleton at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, as it looks today

“Today’s story is about Clare and the part of the bridge you can see which was Clare’s name. The left hand side of it you can see it very faintly now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone recognises me and gives me recognition for the graffiti and Clare gets very little so hopefully after today when the plaque and plinth’s in place and on show finally people will be able to marry them both up and she’ll finally get that recognition.”

Clare’s heartwrenching poem

The plaque features a poem written by Clare, which is all the more heartbreaking knowing what a difficult life she had and how her story ended. It reads:

When I was a little girl, I used to have a dream

That one day soon, a knight would come and carry me away

We would live happily in fairyland forever

Where me knight would protect me, always and forever

Where no harm could come to me, where nobody could hurt me

Clare sadly died before her younger sister Jodie had the chance to get to know her but from their dad Jodie learned about Clare’s ‘happy go lucky’ personality and how she ‘loved everybody’.

‘She absolutely loved the proposal’

Jodie Ashworth, pictured here unveiling the plaque with Jason Lowe, believes her sister Clare Middleton would have loved the fact his graffiti proposal to her is still standing at Sheffield's Park Hill flats and is so widely known and loved

“I never met her but a lot of people who knew her said she absolutely loved the proposal,” said Jodie. “I think she would be happy that it’s still there and is so well known today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason has previously told how he grew up in care and was physically and sexually abused in children’s homes.

He claimed that social services had advised Clare to end the relationship because she had children and social services believed it was likely that someone who was abused as a boy, like he was, would go on to become an abuser.

Unveiling the plaque, Jason said: “Clare is as much I Love You Will You Marry Me, if not more, than I am, and this gives her the recognition she deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked Jean and Mick Shaw, of M Shaw Engraving, for making the plaque; the ‘golden girls’ of Park Hill, for helping to clean the area around Clare’s plaque; and his ‘fantastic’ lawyers Tim Maxwell and Tamara Wedlake, of Wedlake Bell, for helping to secure the protection of his artwork and the new plaque and plinth.