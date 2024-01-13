It reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of Park Hill residents.

Sheffield Theatres Production Standing at the Sky's Edge, called the "best British musical in decades" by the Daily Express, is hitting the West End this year.

The award-winning show opens in February at Gillian Lynne Theatre, following sold-out runs at the Crucible and National Theatre.

Presented by National Theatre and Various Productions, and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie, the musical features legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley's "irresistible" songs.

Standing at the Sky's Edge will hit the West End in 2024.

What is Standing at the Sky's Edge about?

It was written as a love letter to Sheffield, charting the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.

The story, based on the book by Chris Bush, reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of these residents of Park Hill.

Where can I see it?

Gillian Lynne Theatre, at 166 Drury Lane in London's West End.

Richard Hawley, creator of Standing at Sky's Edge. Picture: Chris Etchells

When can I see it?

It opens on February 8, with shows currently running until at least August 3.

There are shows every Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

Sundays have one performance at 3pm.

How much are tickets?

Depending on how far you book in advance, and which seats you choose, tickets can range anywhere from a bargain £20 to a more luxury experience for £135.