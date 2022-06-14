The graffiti was spray-painted onto a bridge at Park Hill Flats in 2001 by Sheffield resident Jason Lowe.

His message of ‘I Love You Will U Marry Me’ to then girlfriend Clare Middleton, whilst an unconventional approach, became a symbolic marriage proposal for the city – despite the pair never tying the knot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neon 'I Love You Will U Marry Me' graffiti at Park hill Flats.

The unusual landmark inspired Doncaster singer Dominic Harrison, also known as Yungblud, to write a track called ‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’, in which he called the graffiti a ‘quirky act of romance’.

It also inspired Alex Turner, lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys, to wear T-shirts with the slogan during gigs and music events.

In 2021, developer Urban Splash removed the graffiti from the bridge, sparking anger in the city from those who saw the proposal as ‘iconic’, including Yungblud and singer Richard Hawley.

Despite the anger, Urban Splash always asserted its intention to reinstate the graffiti after repair work to the bridge which it said was needed to secure the long-term future of both the bridge and graffiti.

Sheffield Park Hill flats bridge as the graffiti removed.

Urban Splash has now reinstated the graffiti in its original location on the bridge.

A spokesperson for the developer said: “Jason Lowe and Urban Splash are delighted to confirm that the ‘I Love You Will U Marry Me’ graffiti will be restored in its original form and location on the link bridge at Park Hill during the coming week beginning Monday 13th June, together with the neon version so it is visible at night as well.

“This follows the completion of essential concrete cleaning and repair works to the bridge which meant the graffiti had to be removed during the restoration works.

“It has always been the intention to reinstate the graffiti, as we know it means a lot to many people as a part of Park Hill’s history. The completion of these works will secure the long-term future and maintenance of the bridge and the graffiti.”