A huge colourful mural depicting several blackbirds has appeared on the side of a building on South Road, Walkley.

The mural is on the side of 400 South Road, between Walkley Library and Walkley News, in Sheffield.

Depicting a blackbird with a worm in its mouth, and three younger chicks ready to be fed, the colourful piece is sure to catch the eyes of passers-by.

Peachzz, who describes herself as a "professional paint splatterer", has created the work which locals have described as "so much better than what Banksy did".

One commenter, in response to Street Art Sheffield, said it is "real street art" adding that "Banksy is just graffiti in comparison."

See the photos of Peachzz' new mural below, and check her website for more examples of her work.

