Stars of sport will join family of legendary Sheffield boxing trainer Howard Rainey at funeral, as details announced

Some of the biggest names in boxing will mourn one of Sheffield's best known and most loved boxing coaches this month.

Former world featherweight champion Colin McMillan will be among those paying their respects to Howard Rainey at his funeral, which is expected to pack City Road Crematorium.

His wife, Lorna, says all are welcome at the service, which is at 1.45pm on January 25, in the old chapel.

Howard Rainey at ring side. Picture: Steve Parking, National World

The procession will leave his home, and make one last journey to Howard's beloved Bramall Lane, Sheffield United's home ground, before arriving at City Road.

Lorna said: "Everyone is welcome to come and say goodbye to my darling husband but please understand though, he has many close friends, colleagues and family so please leave the 1st 8 rows free inside the chapel."

"Dress code? There isn't one. Mr Tracksuit is going to be wearing one so wear what you are comfortable in."

The family has asked for donations to the Ringside Charitable Trust - A charity he loved dearly which Lorna said had shown nothing but kindness and support to Howard and his family.

Howard died on December 23, 2023 at the age of 79.

He was a well-known and loved member of the boxing community, having made a name for himself as the coach behind a number of excellent fighters, including Terry Dunstan.

Howard had required 24-hour care over the last two-and-a-half years as he battled with dementia and heart failure.