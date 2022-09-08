Pleased with his work on the stone, he packed up, left a bunch of flowers next to the monument, and climbed into his van.

Driving along the narrow road within the cemetery, the grandfather from Sothall was heading back towards the entrance to City Road, when he saw a woman standing by one of the stones.

Gravestone cleaner Steve Haggerty believes he saw a ghost as he left Sheffield's City Road Cemetry. Picture Scott Merrylees

As is his usual practice, he decided to stop and speak to her.

He came to a stop just a couple of yards from where she was standing. But when he looked around, she had vanished.

Now Steve, aged 63, believes he had a supernatural encounter with a ghost in the graveyard.

He said: “I had done a clean and was heading home and I started coming up the hill. I was driving along, and I saw an old lady on the left hand side of the path, next to a headstone.

“She was looking at me in the van. So I stopped to give her a card. It’s what I usually do, in case I can help anyone, or in case they know someone I can help.

“I came round the van – and she’d gone. Vanished. I went back a few yards, worried that she might have fallen over, but nothing. She couldn’t have disappeared like that even if she was as fast as Linford Christie.

“It had to be a ghost, a spirit. She had silver hair, maybe aged in her 80s, with a rain ‘mac’ on, and she was staring at me as I was driving up.

“I’ve never had anything like that happen to me before.”

He said he was not afraid – but wishes he had kept an eye on her – and added that he now believed in ghosts.