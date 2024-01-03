Sheffield boxer beats journeyman in professional fight debut

Leon Musson from Sheffield has begun his professional boxing career with a decisive win.

Former King Edward VII school student, Leon Musson, from Walkley, credits his coaches at Sheffield Boxing Centre for his success in his first professional fight in which he beat veteran journeyman Dale Arrowsmith convincingly in a four-rounder on a show at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead organised by Tyneside promoter Matt Jobes.

“I found that I quickly relaxed into the bout,” said Musson, adding, “I’m happy with my performance gaining some initial experience being in a professional ring and I’m delighted that I picked some lovely shots.”

Musson, aged 22, studies Sports Exercise and Nutrition at Northumbria University, and trains at Tyneside Boxing Club with Ross Wilkinson and Dean Laing.

Leon Musson, from Walkley, Sheffield, had success in his first professional fight.

He added: “I want to thank Glyn Rhodes, Matt Mowat and Andy Manning for developing my career through the amateurs from when I started boxing aged 10 going on to win 36 of my 55 amateur bouts.”

Musson draws inspiration from Sheffield boxers Sam Sheedy and Tommy Frank and admires ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson as ‘the greatest ever to have boxed’, and current favourite Russian Dmitry Bivo.

“Being a student keeps me afloat,” said Musson.

“I also pick bits of work up as needed. I’ve just started being an Amazon delivery driver which is flexible but am hoping for boxing to become my main income over time.

“There’s always my boxing coaching work to develop. I also train the competitive amateur squad at Northumbria University and coach two girl groups at a local primary school.

“Boxing is beneficial in every walk of life. It gives you confidence to go out there and do anything you want to.

“But be wary it’s also a trap as once you’re so deep you can’t live without it.