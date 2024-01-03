When Naseem Hamed turns 50 years old next month, the boxing media will be gushing with memories of the most exciting competitor in Sheffield's sporting history.

There will be snapshots of arguably the most exciting boxer Britain ever produced - his knockouts, his world titles, his dance routines and his cockiness both in and out of the ring.

There will be comparison with other greats, around that weight division.

And the question will surely arise: Would he have beaten Barry McGuigan?

Naseem Hamed getting ready for a fight Getty Images

The Irishman insists he would have been the victor - but acknowledges Naz would have had different ideas.

It was world boxing's loss that their paths never crossed.

McGuigan is 13 years older, his career covered 1981 to 1989 while Naz's exploits were across 1992-2002.

A podcast on the issue posed the question of whether the Sheffielder's unorthodox style would have been too much for the man from Clones, County Monaghan, Ireland.

Barry McGuigan Getty Images

Interestingly, there was just as much debate between boxing experts Ian Darke, John Rawling and Tris Dixon about Naz's personality - he was described as an "irritating little twerp" as a young man who "created a lot of ill feeling."

Journalists had been happy when he "got his comeuppance" in his 2001 loss to Marco Antonio Barrera, the podcast heard, although there was definite respect for his skill set, his speed and punch power and that supreme self confidence he demonstrated.

Today, we asked several leading lights in Sheffield boxing who would have won, had McGuigan (W32 L3) faced Hamed (W36-W1.)

They were unanimous in their judgement.

Naseem Hamed in his prime

Glyn Rhodes, who sparred both men said: "I think Naz would have hit too hard and would have stopped Barry. One thing Naz could do was punch and Barry wasn’t hard to hit.

"Also the come-forward style of Barry would have suited Naz."

Jon Buster Keeton: I remember the needle between Naz and McGuigan! I genuinely believe Naz would have beaten Barry after eight-10 messy rounds.

"A Brendan Ingle trained Naz would have found Barry's chin and eventually KO’d him."

Barry McGuigan in his early days

Amer Khan: "Barry was a great fighter who captured the hearts and minds of the Irish public, winning the world title, coming out to box with the 'Danny Boy' tune sung by his father.

"But watching Naz in the gym with Brendan Ingle he wasn’t good...he was brilliant.

"He had natural, raw, organic boxing ability with one of the hardest punches pound for pound in boxing at the time.

"Barry had a lion's heart but would have been too basic for Naz coming in straight lines.

"The overriding factor would be the power with Naz.

"I think Naz also being southpaw would have caused to many problems for Barry. Naz wins KO early mid rounds."

Grant Smith: "If they were both in their prime my opinion is Naz would have won in a tough fight."

Esham Pickering: "People will think I am biased, but I have been in boxing a long time and there is only one winner in that. It goes six rounds and Naz knocks him out. It is a one-horse race!

"Barry was a great fighter but one-dimensional and wouldn't be able to hit Naz.

"Naz would hit him with shots he wouldn't even see. It would be a slaughter."

Chris Smedley: "Naz would have probably stopped him. His style would have been too much for Barry."

Ryan Rhodes: "I was a massive fan of Barry as a kid but if both were in their prime Naz would have KO'd Barry.

"The power Naz had was freaky, he punched like a middleweight, he really did.