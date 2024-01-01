Howard Rainey trained multiple world champions and was inducted into the British Boxing Hall of Fame in 2023.

The grieving wife of British boxing legend, Howard Rainey, has told how she has been left devastated by his passing.

Howard died on December 23, 2023 at the age of 79. He was a well-known and loved member of the boxing community, having made a name for himself as the coach behind a number of excellent fighters, including Terry Dunstan.

"He was known as a bit of a maverick," his wife, Lorna Rainey, told The Star, "He was one of the first to use wobbly boards and resistance bands."

Howard had required 24-hour care over the last two-and-a-half years as he battled with dementia and heart failure. In his final days, he was visited by his family and a number of his former proteges.

Lorna said: "He passed away at quarter to four in the afternoon in my arms... I'm absolutely devastated."

Howard's stature and influence in British boxing could not be overstated. He helped craft a number of the country's best fighters and ended his career as a trainer with over 60 titles won - with his athletes winning British, European, Commonwealth and World titles.

Legendary boxing coach, Howard Rainey, has sadly died aged 79. His wife, Lorna Rainey, said she is "absolutely devastated". (Photo from Picture Sheffield)

On September 24, 2023, Howard was inducted into the British Boxing Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement of Howard's passing, a number of those within the boxing world posted tributes to him online.

Former WBO Featherweight World Champion, Colin McMillan, wrote: "Howie was a great trainer - a big man with a big heart. We had a great journey together and I like many others I’m going to miss the big man. "After years of ill health, I'm glad that he has finally found peace. I feel for his wife Lorna and the rest of the family at this difficult time... RIP Howie."

Boxing promoter, Carl Greaves, who was previously trained by Howard, wrote: "Howard was a huge part of the boxing world and touched everybody he met with his dedication and passion for the sport. His technical ideas and innovations were truly ahead of his time and he gave so much to the sport we all love.

"Howard put down his roots in Sheffield and his heart in boxing, and now is the chance as a boxing family to give back to this man."

Alongside the message, a link was shared to a GoFundMe page in Howard's memory.

Howard started his coaching career in London, where many who he trained and worked with recall him sparring for 16 rounds with "the greatest" Muhammad Ali.

Lorna also told the Star how Howard was a keen climber and reached the summits of some of the world's highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

It had been a difficult few years for Howard's family, as they cared for him during his ill-health, but Lorna thanked the care and NHS teams who had been so important in their love for her husband.