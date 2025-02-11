A trophy will be named in memory of the boy with an ‘infectious personality’ who was tragically stabbed to death at school in Sheffield.

Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School last Monday, February 3.

Waleswood Cricket Club, in Rotherham, has paid tribute after losing a ‘member of its cricketing family’.

Crowds march through Sheffield in memory of Harvey Willgoose, who was tragically stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield. Waleswood Cricket Club is naming a trophy after the 15-year-old, who it said had a 'cheeky smile' and an 'infectious personality'. Photo: SWNS | SWNS

In an emotional post on Facebook, the club said: “Everyone at the club was devastated to learn of the passing of Harvey Willgoose.

“From a young age ‘Harvs’ would spend his Saturdays running around the cricket field, watching his dad, Mark, and brother, Lewis, play.

“His cheeky smile and his infectious personality will stay with the people who knew him forever, as well as the constant requests for a bottle of J20 and his Dad threatening him with a telling off from Bill.

“Mark, Lewis, Sophie, Caroline and Harvey always have been and always will be a huge part of Waleswood, and everyone at the club sends their love and support.

“Harvey will always be remembered at the club and a trophy will be named after him, a trophy everyone will be proud to win.

“Waleswood encourages people to share their memories of Harvs, to show how much he was loved at the club. RIP Harvey.”

Members of the club have paid tribute to Harvey too, with one person calling him an ‘absolute live wire, with a smile fixed permanently to his face’.

Another person told how he ‘brightened everyone's day’, and a third person called him a ‘brilliant young man’ who ‘will never be forgotten down at Waleswood’.

Harvey’s mum, Caroline, has called for knife arches to be installed at every school as soon as possible in the wake of his death.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, alongside offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday, February 6, and was remanded into youth custody, ahead of another appearance at the same court in April.