Love hearts and a ‘15’ in balloons and more than a dozen bunches of flowers have been left at Beighton Welfare in tribute to Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey, aged 15, lived in the village with mum Caroline, who works in the club, sister Sophie and dad, named locally as Mark.

Flowers have been left in Beighton in memory of Harvey Willgoose. He lived in the village | Dean Atkins

Today, ladies attending a Tuesday morning Friendship Club spoke of their shock and sadness at the horror incident at All Saints School in Sheffield yesterday, Monday February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said children from the village and nearby Westfield School had left the flowers and balloons after hearing the devastating news yesterday.

Jean Craig said: “We have all got grandkids of that age. You send your kids to school thinking they are going to be safe. Are they going to need the metal detectors you get at airports?

“I’m born and bred in Sheffield and I’ve known it this bad. In the old days my Dad said people fought with fists not weapons.”

Tributes in Beighton in memory of local lad Harvey Willgoose | David Walsh

A lady called Karen said Harvey occasionally helped out at the club where his mum Caroline had worked for a few years.

She added: “It’s devastating and gut wrenching.”

Friends have left tributes to Harvey Willgoose in Beighton, where he lived | David Walsh

Harvey died after he was stabbed at his school yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Harvey Willgoose in Beighton, where he lived | Dean Atkins

Tributes, including flowers, balloons and candles, have also been left outside the school.

There are also tributes at Bramall Lane. Harvey was a loyal Sheffield United fan, who watched his beloved Blades home and away.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.