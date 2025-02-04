Harvey Willgoose: Friends and community honour tragic stabbing victim in village where he lived

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:47 BST
Love hearts and a ‘15’ in balloons and more than a dozen bunches of flowers have been left at Beighton Welfare in tribute to Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose.

Harvey, aged 15, lived in the village with mum Caroline, who works in the club, sister Sophie and dad, named locally as Mark.

Flowers have been left in Beighton in memory of Harvey Willgoose. He lived in the village
Dean Atkins

Today, ladies attending a Tuesday morning Friendship Club spoke of their shock and sadness at the horror incident at All Saints School in Sheffield yesterday, Monday February 3.

They said children from the village and nearby Westfield School had left the flowers and balloons after hearing the devastating news yesterday.

Jean Craig said: “We have all got grandkids of that age. You send your kids to school thinking they are going to be safe. Are they going to need the metal detectors you get at airports?

“I’m born and bred in Sheffield and I’ve known it this bad. In the old days my Dad said people fought with fists not weapons.”

Tributes in Beighton in memory of local lad Harvey Willgoose
David Walsh

A lady called Karen said Harvey occasionally helped out at the club where his mum Caroline had worked for a few years.

She added: “It’s devastating and gut wrenching.”

Friends have left tributes to Harvey Willgoose in Beighton, where he lived
David Walsh

Harvey died after he was stabbed at his school yesterday.

Another boy, also 15, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes to Harvey Willgoose in Beighton, where he lived
Dean Atkins

The school is closed today and a crime scene while police officers continue their investigative work to piece together exactly what happened.

Tributes, including flowers, balloons and candles, have also been left outside the school.

There are also tributes at Bramall Lane. Harvey was a loyal Sheffield United fan, who watched his beloved Blades home and away.

Fans have been asked to take part in a minute’s applause at the next home game, this Saturday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

