Harvey Willgoose: Friends and community honour tragic stabbing victim in village where he lived
Harvey, aged 15, lived in the village with mum Caroline, who works in the club, sister Sophie and dad, named locally as Mark.
Today, ladies attending a Tuesday morning Friendship Club spoke of their shock and sadness at the horror incident at All Saints School in Sheffield yesterday, Monday February 3.
They said children from the village and nearby Westfield School had left the flowers and balloons after hearing the devastating news yesterday.
Jean Craig said: “We have all got grandkids of that age. You send your kids to school thinking they are going to be safe. Are they going to need the metal detectors you get at airports?
“I’m born and bred in Sheffield and I’ve known it this bad. In the old days my Dad said people fought with fists not weapons.”
A lady called Karen said Harvey occasionally helped out at the club where his mum Caroline had worked for a few years.
She added: “It’s devastating and gut wrenching.”
Harvey died after he was stabbed at his school yesterday.
The school is closed today and a crime scene while police officers continue their investigative work to piece together exactly what happened.
Tributes, including flowers, balloons and candles, have also been left outside the school.
There are also tributes at Bramall Lane. Harvey was a loyal Sheffield United fan, who watched his beloved Blades home and away.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.