IN PICTURES: Sheffield unites for march after tragic death of Harvey Willgoose

By Sarah Marshall

Published 8th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST

The death of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose has cast a dark shadow over the city; but today, the unity displayed by people and football fans of all colours who came together to remember the teenager has let in a little light.

Hundreds upon hundreds of people, including several members of Harvey’s family, marched through Sheffield in his memory.

Each of them there to mark Harvey’s 15 years of life, and to take a stand against knife crime, in the desperate hope that action can be taken to prevent another similar tragedy.

Harvey was a keen Sheffield United fan, and fittingly, the march travelled towards Bramall Lane, where he spent many a happy hour cheering on the Blades.

This gallery of pictures provides just a glimpse of the emotional scenes as Sheffielders honoured Harvey’s life.

Harvey died following an apparent school stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday, February 3, 2025.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, alongside offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

Sheffield came together today In Harvey's memoryi

1. In Harvey's memory

Sheffield came together today In Harvey's memoryi | Mix, see other pictures in series

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall

2. Solemn scenes

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall | Errol Edwards

Harvey's family join with a round of applause in his memory

3. Applause

Harvey's family join with a round of applause in his memory | Errol Edwards

Hundreds of people took part in today's march

4. The crowd

Hundreds of people took part in today's march | Errol Edwards

