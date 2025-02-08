IN PICTURES: Sheffield unites for march after tragic death of Harvey Willgoose

Hundreds upon hundreds of people, including several members of Harvey’s family, marched through Sheffield in his memory.

Each of them there to mark Harvey’s 15 years of life, and to take a stand against knife crime, in the desperate hope that action can be taken to prevent another similar tragedy.

Harvey was a keen Sheffield United fan, and fittingly, the march travelled towards Bramall Lane, where he spent many a happy hour cheering on the Blades.

This gallery of pictures provides just a glimpse of the emotional scenes as Sheffielders honoured Harvey’s life.

Harvey died following an apparent school stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield on Monday, February 3, 2025.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, alongside offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

In Harvey's memory Sheffield came together today

Solemn scenes Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall

Applause Harvey's family join with a round of applause in his memory