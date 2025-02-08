Loved ones, football fans of all colours and campaigners determined to ensure people ‘drop the knife’ were amongst the hundreds who today turned out to honour the life of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.

Chants of ‘there’s only one Harvey Willgoose’ rang out from the crowds who marched through the popular teen’s home city, wearing t-shirts emblazoned with his face this afternoon as they made their way towards Harvey’s beloved Bramall Lane.

Tears were shed, flares let off and balloons released during today’s memorial march from Sheffield Town Hall to St Mary’s Church, near Bramall Lane, ahead of the Blades playing Portsmouth.

Harvey Willgoose's parents Caroline Willgoose (left) and Mark (right) holder a banner as they march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son, ahead of the Sheffield United vs Portsmouth match | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The emotional procession was in memory of Harvey, who, until six days ago, was living his best life; spending it - like many school boys his age - watching football in the company of mates, making his family proud, and being a ‘best friend’ to all.

All of that changed on Monday (February 3, 2025) when Harvey was fatally stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School at Granville Road in Sheffield.

Holding a banner that read: “Lives not knives, it’s not okay,” Harvey’s family led the march, and seemed incredibly moved by the huge numbers of people who turned out to remember their ‘beautiful boy’.

Harvey Willgoose's parents Mark Willgoose (left), and Caroline outside Sheffield Town Hall as they prepare to march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Harvey’s father Mark said it was the love and support they have received from Sheffielders that is providing the Willgoose family with ‘comfort,’ as they battle to get through the darkest period of their lives.

He told the crowd of hundreds who had assembled at the Town Hall: “It’s terrible what’s happened to Harvey, but what we’ve got from you guys, it’s keeping us together, to be honest with you.

“This is just amazing, amazing.”

Caroline, Harvey’s mum, added: “Let’s have an amazing day. He would have loved all this. Let’s have an amazing day for Harvey.”

The courageous family’s comments were met with a huge roar of applause.

Harvey’s friend, Keane Howard, who has known the tragic teen for years through going to football together, said he hoped today’s march would send the message that people ‘need to stop carrying knives on the streets where you don’t need to and make people have a safer life’.

Keane Howard with dad, Wayne Cooper | Sarah Marshall

“He was a funny, sound guy, he never did ‘owt wrong. Never committed any crimes or whatever.

“He would just come to football for a laugh,” Keane, of Wybourn, Sheffield, said of his pal.

When asked how he was coping in the wake of the tragedy, Keane, aged 18, continued: “Sad, it’s upsetting because you can’t even trust going to school no more without knowing you might not come back home.”

Sahira Irshad of community organisation, Mums United, who also turned out to remember Harvey, said: “We’re here, standing in solidarity with the family of Harvey. We’ve come here to show support.

“It’s about them today, it’s about his memory and remembrance. And it’s important for us to be united, and come together as a community and I think that’s what we’re doing today.”

When asked what should be done to prevent another similar tragedy, caused by knife crime, from happening again, Sahira added: “I think there’s a lot that can be done, and I think there will be a place for that in the coming days. But today is just about remembering him.

Sahira Irshad of community organisation, Mums United | Sarah Marshall

“But it’s important for us - and we’ve been saying it for eight years now - that not enough is being done. It’s not seen as a problem, youth violence isn’t seen as a problem.

“Knife crime isn’t seen as a problem. It’s time we take ownership of this problem and do something constructive with it.”

People were asked to wear red and white in memory of the keen Sheffield United fan, but football fans of all colours, including some representing The Owls, took part in today’s march.

Proving there is more that unites football fans than divides them, Portsmouth fans, David Pope and his son, Daya - both of whom travelled 200 miles for today’s match - stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Sheffield United fans to honour Harvey.

Portsmouth fans David Pope and his son, Daya - both of whom travelled 200 miles for today’s match against Sheffield United | Sarah Marshall

“This is far bigger than any rivalries of sport. We’ll hold hands and walk together,” said David.

Speaking on the subject of knife crime, David added: “We’ve got to drive this off the streets...It’s something that’s spreading across this country, and we see it everywhere now.

“After Harvey’s sad [death], there was another crime this week, involving an 11-year-old, and we’ve got to get the knives off the streets.

People marching in memory of Harvey Willgoose arrive at St Mary's Church, near Bramall Lane, ahead of the Sheffield United vs Portsmouth match | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“My son’s 11, and he’s moving up to big school this year, and it’s a frightening experience. I worry about him.”

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder, alongside offences of affray and possession of a bladed article.

Following an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (February 6, 2025), the boy was remanded into youth custody, ahead of another appearance at the same court in April.