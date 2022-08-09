The UK will host the contest for the ninth time after hosting honours were handed over from Ukraine due to Putin’s war in the country.

In a statement, Councillor Julie Grocutt, Deputy Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee, said: “Sheffield is honoured to be bidding to be the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Sheffield's Utilita Arena is big enough to meet the Eurovision hosting requirements.

"While Sheffield will be the Host City, we have come together in solidarity as a region to support our bid, drawing on the assets and strengths of our communities across South Yorkshire. As a region we are proposing the Utilita Sheffield Arena as the hosting venue.”

Coun Grocutt said the council were working together with local authorities from across South Yorkshire to deliver the bid requirements and were hoping to “continue to demonstrate our capability and aspiration to deliver this international event on behalf of the Ukrainian people”.

The city has jumped in polling popularity after the success of the Euro 2022 Semi-Final at Bramall Lane, which saw the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in front of a sold out crowd to advance to the tournament final.

The UK is to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after Sam Ryder earned second place to Ukraine this year. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Coun Grocutt said: ““Sheffield would be a fantastic host city and it would be exciting to work with our partners across the region on a huge celebration of Ukrainian and South Yorkshire culture and music.