The city is hoping to make it to the next round of potential hosts, to be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, August 12 by the European Broadcasting Union.
It is facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester among others.
How is Sheffield doing in a poll of hosts?
Sheffield is third in a poll of UK cities that could stage the huge show on fan site Eurovision World.
It comes as the city’s reputation for events soars after successfully hosting women’s Euro football matches - including a semi-final which saw England beat Sweden in front of 29,000 people at Bramall Lane.
Excitement has been building since the UK was officially announced as host country due to the war in Ukraine.
Hosts need a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.
It is the ninth time the UK has been host.