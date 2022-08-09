Eurovision Song Contest shortlist: Sheffield set to learn fate as city rides high in poll of 2023 hosts

Sheffield is set to find out whether it has made the shortlist to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:51 pm

The city is hoping to make it to the next round of potential hosts, to be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, August 12 by the European Broadcasting Union.

Read More

Read More
Wellington Street Sheffield: Restaurants, flats and offices could be built as ca...

It is facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester among others.

The UK is to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after Sam Ryder earned second place to Ukraine this year. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

How is Sheffield doing in a poll of hosts?

Sheffield is third in a poll of UK cities that could stage the huge show on fan site Eurovision World.

It comes as the city’s reputation for events soars after successfully hosting women’s Euro football matches - including a semi-final which saw England beat Sweden in front of 29,000 people at Bramall Lane.

NEWS: Chamber chief’s priorities for next Prime Minister – including better standards in public life

Sheffield Arena is big enough for meet Eurovision requirements.

Excitement has been building since the UK was officially announced as host country due to the war in Ukraine.

Hosts need a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

It is the ninth time the UK has been host.

NEWS: Grant to celebrate Sheffield's first all-women car repair shop

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please