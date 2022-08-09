Sheffield is set to see more blazing summer sun and temperatures this week as Met Office issue an amber weather warning for extreme heat for parts of the UK, including Sheffield.

The warning is in place for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week with temperatures forecast to reach 30C on those four days, averaging 29C on Thursday and Friday, and 30C on the weekend.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Sunshine is forecast throughout the whole four days with less than five per cent chance of rain forecast and a ‘medium’ pollen count expected.

Temperatures will not be reaching anywhere close to the record-breaking highs of 39C just a few weeks ago, however the warning is in place as temperatures reach higher than normal for a UK summer.

With the amber warning, Met Office have warned what to expect across the days as temperatures reach 30C:

- “Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat”

- “The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses”

- “Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays”

- “Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required”