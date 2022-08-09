Between 6.15pm and 6.45pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 8, the girl was walking in a woodland area off Lane End when a man, unknown to the girl, reportedly approached her and assaulted her, before making off on foot.
Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield Command Team, said: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and I know the community will be very concerned to hear what has happened.
“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and have a number of officers dedicated to the investigation. We are now appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed anyone acting suspiciously to please get in touch.”
The man was described as wearing dark clothing, and the victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers.
Police officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area today, with members of the public being encouraged to approach the officers if they have any concerns, with the public told “they are there to support you and make you feel safe”.
Anyone with information that could assist South Yorkshire Police in their investigations should contact them using their live chat feature, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 899 of August 8, 2022.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the crime charity, Crimestoppers, via their website here – or by calling their contact centre on 0800 555 111.