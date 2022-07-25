​​​​Supporters who logged on this morning were met with a message saying the ‘ticketing portal is temporarily unavailable’.

Others saw a barely moving timer indicating progress ‘to enter the ticket portal’ and one said they ordered but had been 'kicked off'.

The rush came as UEFA announced a ‘very limited number of tickets’ for the two semi-finals on sale from 10am on Monday July 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Georgia Stanway scores her side's second goal against Spain during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match.

Scores of people took to Twitter to complain.

@JessicaBlissett said: “In the queue before half 9, countdown begins at 10, and yet I’m not even half way and I’ve got a text to say they’re sold out. Honestly so stupid.

“Don’t underestimate women’s football and prepare for England’s road to the final. Go for bigger stadiums!”

Jordan said: “Joke of a website! Been in the queue for over an hour now been kicked off.”

Supporters who logged on were met with a message saying the ‘ticketing portal is temporarily unavailable’.

Sam Oliver added: “Entered at 10:01, all the England tickets had sold out. Some keep on flashing up randomly if you refresh but I haven't managed to get any in my basket.”

@shannon_e124 posted on Twitter: “I have been on this since 10:05 and nothing has happened yet.”

Dr Ryan Bramley added: “@WEUROTicketing is the worst thing to happen to women's football since the FA.”

Others saw a barely moving timer indicating progress ‘to enter the ticket portal’.

The Lionesses go up against Sweden at Bramall Lane at 8pm on Tuesday, July 26.

The 28,900 capacity ground was sold out - until the UEFA announcement.

England secured the semi-final spot after beating Spain 2-1.

Sweden has played all of their group stage matches in Sheffield.

Left to right, England's Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Euro 2022 England. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.