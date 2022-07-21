The Lionesses are through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Euro 2022 after beating Spain 2-1 yesterday, and will go up against either Sweden or Belgium in Sheffield on July 26.

England recovered from a 0-1 against Spain in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Euro 2022 in Brighton & Hove, and managed to score a 2-1 in the first half of extra time, securing the Lionesses spot in the semi-finals.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the semi-finals match and where will it be held?

The first semi-finals match of the Women’s Euro 2022 will kick off at 8pm next Tuesday July 26 on Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

The Sheffield United home arena opened in 1855 has a capacity of 28,900 and it looks like it will reach its maximum capacity on Tuesday when the Lionesses compete for a spot in the Women’s Euro 2022 finals held at Wembley later this month.

Who will England play next in the semi-finals?

England secured the first spot in the final four after beating Spain on Wednesday, and will be up against either Sweden or Belgium. Sweden and Belgium play their quarter-finals match on Friday July 22 at 20:00 in Wigan & Leigh, and whoever wins will then go ahead and face the Lionesses on July 26.

Sweden has played all of their group stage matches in Sheffield, and has become acustomed to the stadium.

The second semi-finals will be either Germany or Austria against France or Netherlands depending on who wins their quarter-finals this week.

England with face either Belgium or Sweden in the semi-finals on Bramwell Lane.

How to get tickets

The tickets for the semi-finals are unfortunately sold out, but it might be worth keeping an eye on the UEFA tickets website should extra tickets get released.

Where is the Fan Park in Sheffield?

Sheffield Fan Festival has hosted a range of family activities in Devonshire Green ahead of every match played in the city, and will continue to do so for the semi-finals. The Fan Walk will also take place ahead of the game starting from the Fan Festival to the stadium, and will cause some road closures in the city centre.

And while the city has been hosting other teams during the group stages, you can be sure that the city will be extra lively as the Lionesses are set to play.

Can I still watch the semi-finals?

Englands fourth consecutive semi-finals game in a major tournament can be seen on BBC One and iPlayer from 7:30pm on Tuesday July 26.