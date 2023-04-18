Dan Walker: ‘Vanished’ presenter practises his golf skills at elite coaching facility

Sheffield’s Dan Walker has been busy working on his golf skills at an elite facility

Dan Walker has delighted his fans with a glimpse into a day spent working on his golf skills.

The Channel 5 newsreader, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took a trip to Forsyth Golf Performance to work on his swing on Monday.

He was featured on the facility’s Instagram story with the caption: “Always a fun time 😂😂🔥”

Dan Walker practising his swing

Forsyth Golf Performance’s Chris Forsyth uses “physics and functional movement patterns” to help golfers improve their swing.

The website advertises the service for “highly-driven golfers”, which explains Dan’s attendance as he is known to be a keen golfer.

The presenter of Channel 5’s Vanished also spent today practising golf as he joined English cricketer Ollie Pope, at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Dan told his 286,000 Instagram followers to “watch this space🏏⛳️” as he shared a snap from their busy morning.

This comes after Dan revealed his desire to build a full golfing simulator in his own garden back in 2021.

One fan showed their support for Dan Walker’s backyard golf paradise, saying: “Go for it Dan you’ve got the money 😍”

Another user took a more realistic approach, adding: “I think Mrs Walker may have something to say about that Dan 🙂”