News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
6 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
7 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Dan Walker: ‘Vanished’ presenter practises his golf skills at elite coaching facility

Sheffield’s Dan Walker has been busy working on  his golf skills at an elite facility

By Jamie Grover
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:53 BST

Dan Walker has delighted his fans with a glimpse into a day spent working on his golf skills.

The Channel 5 newsreader, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took a trip to Forsyth Golf Performance to work on his swing on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was featured on the facility’s Instagram story with the caption: “Always a fun time 😂😂🔥”

Most Popular
Dan Walker practising his swing Dan Walker practising his swing
Dan Walker practising his swing

Forsyth Golf Performance’s Chris Forsyth uses “physics and functional movement patterns” to help golfers improve their swing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The website advertises the service for “highly-driven golfers”, which explains Dan’s attendance as he is known to be a keen golfer.

The presenter of Channel 5’s Vanished also spent today practising golf as he joined English cricketer Ollie Pope, at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Dan told his 286,000 Instagram followers to “watch this space🏏⛳️” as he shared a snap from their busy morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes after Dan revealed his desire to build a full golfing simulator in his own garden back in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One fan showed their support for Dan Walker’s backyard golf paradise, saying: “Go for it Dan you’ve got the money 😍”

Another user took a more realistic approach, adding: “I think Mrs Walker may have something to say about that Dan 🙂”

He has also recently showcased his golfing ability by taking part in a challenge for the Parsons Extreme Golf YouTube channel.

Related topics:Dan WalkerSheffieldChannel 5Instagram