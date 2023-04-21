Paul Heckingbottom takes his side to Wembley Stadium this weekend looking to make history by beating Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title chasers.

It’s been a thrilling season for Sheffield United in the EFL Championship with the Blades just a few points away from securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, this weekend is all about the FA Cup where Paul Heckingbottom has the chance to make history and take the club to their first final since 1936. Standing in their way is the daunting task of overcoming Premier League champions and UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City who will of course start the match as heavy favourites.

United will take a bumper support to the capital for a famous day out under the Wembley arch but, for those who are unable to make it to the national stadium, the game will also be available to watch on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United on the FA Cup semi-finals including what channel the match is on and how to live stream the action:

Man City vs Sheffield United date and kick off time

Manchester City vs Sheffield United will be the first of this year’s two FA Cup semi-finals and will be played on Saturday, April 22 with a 4:45pm (UK time) kick off. The winner of the tie will learn their final opponents on Sunday, April 23 when Brighton & Hove Albion go head-to-head with Manchester United in the second semi final which kicks off at 4:30pm (UK time).

What TV channel is Man City vs Sheffield United on?

Manchester City vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on freeview TV in the UK on ITV1. Build up to the match starts at 4pm (UK time), which is 45 minutes before kick off.

Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the semi-final at Wembley Stadium with analysis from Karen Carney, Roy Keane and Ian Wright. There will also be reports from Gabriel Clarke and commentary by Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist.

Man City vs Sheffield United live stream

Manchester City vs Sheffield United will be free to stream online, on Smart TVS and on mobile devices via ITVX, ITV’s streaming service. A TV licence is required to stream the match live.

The ITVX app can be downloaded for mobile devices via most mainstream app stores. A login is required so new users will need to create an account in order to access the stream.

Man City and Sheffield United’s routes to the semi finals

Manchester City entered the competition in the Third Round and were drawn against Premier League rivals Chelsea, seeing off the Blues with a 4-0 home win. Title rivals Arsenal were their next opponents and Nathan Ake scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Etihad.

West Ham United were City’s fifth round opponents and Pep Guardiola’s side were 3-1 victors in another home draw. Finally, they overcame Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Burnley 6-0 in the quarter finals.

Sheffield United also entered in the third round and were 2-0 winners away to Championship rivals Millwall. Their fourth round tie saw them head to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham in a thrilling match that ended 3-3 but there was no Hollywood ending for the National League side when they visited Bramall Lane as the Blades won the replay 3-1.