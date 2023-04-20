The Sheffield presenter took to Instagram to inform fans that tonight’s viewing will be the last

Dan Walker, presenter of Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People

Dan Walker has reminded fans that Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People will air its final episode tonight.

The host , 46, took to Instagram with a teaser of what to expect in the fourth and final episode which airs live at 9pm on Channel 5 tonight (20 April).

The Sheffield resident wrote : “Final show in our first series of #Vanished tonight.

“We have a packed programme with lots of families of missing people & police forces who need your help.”

Viewers of the show have swarmed social media to express their gratitude for Dan’s work on the show.

One user said: “Brilliant programme, so sad it’s the last episode. I truly hope it returns soon. Dan’s a great presenter 😍”

Another user made it clear that they want another season, stating: “I hope there will be further series of Vanished. It must be a big help to families of missing people!”

It does appear that a second season could very well be on the card for Vanished fans, as Dan responded with: “We are also hoping #Vanished will come back. The response has been incredible.”

Dan revealed on Twitter that tonight’s episode show will include a feature from the Missing People Choir, who have been rehearsing a rendition of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.

Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People, has been immensely successful over just four episodes.