Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, Dan Walker revealed he ‘can’t feel part of my lip’ following the accident

Dan Walker has shared a health update following his terrifying bike crash at a roundabout last month.

The Channel 5 presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, explained to ITV’s Loose Women panel that doctors are still “concerned” about him in the aftermath of his crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still can’t feel part of my lip and I have a lump on my hip,” Dan said, before adding that he may have to have a tooth removed.

Dan previously explained to The Sunday Times that he was struck off his bike whilst riding on a road in central Sheffield. He was unable to remember any details of the accident but said he “could have died.” The broadcaster revealed that he has since got back on his bike, saying: “I’ve got to get back out there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former BBC Breakfast presenter described struggling to breathe as he collapsed on the ground for approximately five minutes after the crash. Everything went black until he saw the faces of two paramedics, a police officer and the driver of the car looking down at him.

Dan praised the NHS for their fast response and support, saying: “I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family and lovely friends. I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, he has kept his followers updated with his recovery on social media and announced his return to Channel 5 earlier this month after 10 days of recovering at home.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to offer their support.

One said: “the lengths you’ll go to for journalism Dan, full method just for a piece in the paper!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Thank goodness you were wearing a helmet.. I hope that your ordeal at least inspires some cyclists to wear helmets”

Dan has said previously he is “confident” that he was not to blame for the incident, but could not go into details due to an ongoing police investigation.

However, some social media users have argued he may have been in the wrong.

“Why on earth were you in that lane? That’s crazy. You cycled into danger and into the lane of the car,” one wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Saw the video, glad you are okay but what were you thinking?You were completely in the wrong”.

The former Strictly star revealed his teeth still “feel bruised” and he has an ulcer “the size of a 20p piece” under his front lip.

In an update, he said:“I have been eating through a straw for most of the week. My left wrist is really painful to move and every day I’m finding another lump or little chunk of flesh missing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad