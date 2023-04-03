Dan Walker gushed about the ‘amazing numbers’ of people who tuned in to watch Channel 5’s ‘Vanished’

Dan Walker has revealed a million people tuned in to watch his new Channel 5 show about missing people last week.

The broadcaster, 46 ,who was born in Crawley, West Sussex, took to Twitter to gush about the “amazing numbers” while thanking those who watched ‘Vanished’,

“Amazing numbers for a new show! WOW 🤩 Thanks for watching, thanks to everyone who was willing to take part and we’ll see you next Thursday at 9pm on @channel5_tv,” he wrote.

The synopsis for the show explains that it aims to provide answers by investigating those who’ve gone missing while adding that “every 90 seconds someone is reported missing in the UK.”

Dan shared a video on social media to promote his exciting new project ahead of its debut.

Dan said: “Every 90 seconds someone disappears. We’re searching for answers, and asking can you help? Join me, Dan Walker, as we hear from four families who are desperately trying to find out what has happened to their loved ones”

The shocking statistics struck a chord with viewers and whilst many missing people are quickly found within a few hours or days, some individuals seem to vanish without any clear indication of where they are.

In his new show, Dan Walker communicates with families, friends, police, and professionals to shed light on these missing person incidents and to help those who are so desperately looking for answers.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star hosts the four-part show which includes appeals for information, helplines for missing persons to contact, and updates on recent cases, including both resolved and unsolved cases.

When investigating some of the case studies, viewers were shocked to find that some people had been missing for over a year.

Finn Creaney, from the Tain area, was last seen at around 2.15pm on Friday 25 March 2022 at Altnaharra in Sutherland near Loch Naver. The 33-year-old married father-of-one was described by loved ones at the time as being the happiest he had ever been and his disappearance is a complete mystery.

Despite ‘extensive searches’ in the months since, he has never been traced. Finn, 33, was a keen survivalist and logged his experiences on his own YouTube channel ‘WildCat Bushcraft’.

His wife, Lucy, posted: "We have been busy pushing on with the search including getting drone pictures to go over the land in a different way. But also I did an interview for Channel 5 new show ‘Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People’ hosted by Dan Walker."

Lucy talked about the effect that his disappearance had had on their family life and said: "It is really horrible that Bran has not met his daddy yet. Every small milestone hurts.”

This is just one of many missing person cases as Dan highlights. Perhaps, one of the more reported cases is the tragic case of Nicola Bulley which had the nation desperately seeking answers. Inskip mother-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre on 23 January and was sadly found dead 23 days later. Nicola Bulley disappeared whilst walking along the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

A spokesman for the force said: "Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola’s family and the wider community in St Michael’s”.

Dan Walker said: “The tragic case of Nicola Bulley highlighted the desperate situation that the families of missing persons find themselves in. It also showed us the importance of responsible journalism and brought into focus the role the public can play during a live investigation. We want Vanished to assist the police and also support the families and loved ones of some of the thousands of people who go missing every year.”

Viewers took to Instagram to comment on this groundbreaking new series:

One said: “Your heart just breaks for all the families concerned. I really hope these families will receive some sort of news about their loved ones. XXXX”