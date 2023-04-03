News you can trust since 1887
The Sheffield schools attended by celebrities including Peter Stringfellow, Dan Walker and Sean Bean

There are a number of famous people who grew up and went to school in Sheffield, from actors and musicians to TV stars and presenters.

By Lee Peace
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Ever wondered where Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner went to school, or award winning actor Sean Bean? What about businessman Peter Stringfellow or TV presenter Dan Walker?

Well look no further – these are the Sheffield schools attended by celebrities.

1. Sheffield schools attended by celebrities

Retired Olympic champion and heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill grew up in Sheffield in the Highfield area and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club.

The late businessman and nightclub owner was born in Sheffield and grew up in Pitsmoor. He attended Pye Bank Church of England Primary School, and then went to Burngreave Secondary School for one year after failing his 11 Plus exam. After eventually passing the exam, he moved to Sheffield Central Technical College, which he left at the age of 15 with a 4th grade Technical Diploma.

Another extremely popular Sheffield band, The Human League is made up of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Philip went to KIng Edward VII school, while Joanne went to Meadowhead School and Susan went to Frecheville Comprehensive School.

Dan WalkerSheffield