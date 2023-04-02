News you can trust since 1887
Dan Walker in birthday tribute to bomber crash memorial stalwart Tony Foulds at Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

Sheffield television star Dan Walker posted an 87th birthday tribute to Tony Foulds - the stalwart of the Mi Amigo bomber crash memorial.

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

The Channel 5 presenter Tweeted a photo of them at the site with the message: ‘Just had a chat with Tony in Endcliffe Park to wish him a happy 87th birthday. Still going strong’. Dozens responded with birthday well wishes.

It is 79 years since 10 US airmen on board B-17 Flying Fortress, Mi Amigo, crashed to their deaths in the park after its engines failed. The pilot, John Kriegshauser, had bravely decided to fly the plane into woodland to avoid youngsters playing in the field. Tony Foulds was one of those children and has lovingly tended the site for many years in an inspiring act of dedication.

The story of the crew’s sacrifice and Tony’s amazing act of remembrance made international headlines when in 2019 a military flypast was organised by Dan Walker to mark the 75th anniversary of the tragedy.

Dan Walker and Tony Foulds at the Mi Amigo bomber crash memorial in Sheffield.
