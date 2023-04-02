The Channel 5 presenter Tweeted a photo of them at the site with the message: ‘Just had a chat with Tony in Endcliffe Park to wish him a happy 87th birthday. Still going strong’. Dozens responded with birthday well wishes.

It is 79 years since 10 US airmen on board B-17 Flying Fortress, Mi Amigo, crashed to their deaths in the park after its engines failed. The pilot, John Kriegshauser, had bravely decided to fly the plane into woodland to avoid youngsters playing in the field. Tony Foulds was one of those children and has lovingly tended the site for many years in an inspiring act of dedication.