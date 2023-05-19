Dan Walker has ‘serious love’ for Sheffield Wednesday, and shared his excitement for their historic comeback, on social media.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer celebrates after scoring the 98th minute equaliser to send the game to extra time. (Photo - Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday advanced to the EFL League One playoff final on Thursday after completing a comeback from down 4-0 on aggregate against Peterborough.

Early goals from Michael Smith and Lee Gregory put Wednesday in great shape to complete the comeback, but the odds were still stacked against them. Miraculously, in the 71st minute, Liam Palmer threaded the needle to Reece James who remained composed, slotting the ball calmly through the keeper’s legs to put his side up 3-0, 3-4 on aggregate.

The Owls used the full 90 minutes plus injury time to make things square with the equalising tap-in goal from Scottish midfielder Liam Palmer coming in the 98th minute of the game. Fans erupted around the Hillsborough Stadium and from their homes across the country as the game went to extra time.

It looked like heartbreak for Wednesday was inevitable after Lee Gregory let in an incredibly unfortunate own goal just before half-time of extra-time. Luckily Calum Patterson was on hand to rectify the error in the second half, sending the game to penalties.

Peterborough’s Dan Butler stepped up to the spot, but struck the ball too high with his effort smashing the crossbar and sailing over, much to the delight of fans around the 124 year old Hillsborough Stadium. It all came down to Sheffield’s veteran right-back Jack Hunt in the end, who calmly sent the ball into the top right corner, sending his side to the playoff final for the chance for promotion.

Sheffield resident and former Football Focus presenter, Dan Walker, couldn’t help but share his excitement to Twitter throughout the game. The 46 year old previously admitted he has “serious love” for Wednesday despite being a Crawley Town supporter at heart.

Reacting to Liam Palmer’s equaliser to square the tie at 4-4 on aggregate, the Channel 5 newsreader wrote: “SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY!!! WOW!!! Extra time after a bonkers last kick equaliser 🦉🦉🦉🦉”. He was in disbelief after the Owls claimed the victory on penalties, writing: “INCREDIBLE AMAZING UNBELIEVABLE.

“The playoffs deliver again!!!! What a win for Wednesday. THEY WERE 4 NIL DOWN 😳⚽️”.