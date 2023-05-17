Dan Walker compared to Alan Partridge and mocked for tweet about tasering children

Dan Walker has been compared to Alan Partridge and mocked after posting a tweet about the ethics of tasering children.

On Tuesday Dan Walker posted a tweet which has sent social media into hysterics and has been compared to Alan Partridge for the awkward blunder. The Channel 5 News presenter took to his social media platforms to post a question to his followers asking: “If an 11-year-old is brandishing a knife… is it ok to taser them?”.

Without putting the question into context the tweet seems reminiscent of Alan Partridge’s hilarious radio phone-ins and followers were quick to mock him.

One asked: "Sorry, is this an actual live situation you’re in?" prompting Dan to answer: "Thankfully not Bruce."

Another quipped: "What kind of sandwich are they making?" to which one person answered: "A spline sandwich." The jokes kept rolling in with one tweeter joking that: "This would really add some spice to Junior MasterChef."

After realising his gaff the presenter quickly tried to rectify the situation and save face adding: "Just for clarity… this is not a live situation. It happened in Scotland and we are covering it on @5_News today."

Despite the explanation, The ‘Vanished’ presenter continued to be mocked with some of his followers posting pictures of Alan Partridge in order to highlight the similarities between the two before adding "Alan Partridge would appreciate the swift return of his phone-in topics."

Walker left the BBC for Channel 5 last year and it was announced that he would be the new face of Channel 5 News and host their broadcast alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.