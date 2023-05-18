Dan Walker has shared a viral video of an interpreter dancing to Finland’s performance at Eurovision.

Dan Walker has taken to Twitter to share a video with his 803,000 followers. The clip shows a sign-language interpreter dancing (and signing) along to Finland’s performance of Cha Cha Cha at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Channel 5 newsreader captioned the video: “And 12 points goes to… the fella who signed the Finland entry at #Eurovision” 🤩👏🏻”.

The interpreter in the clip is named Adrian Bailey, who Dan identified and gave credit to. He has gone viral for his impressive commitment to interpreting the song, managing to sing, sign, and dance all at once for maximum entertainment. The video has racked up over 94,000 views on Twitter.

BBC broadcaster Scott Bryan initially uploaded the video to express his appreciation for Adrian’s efforts, writing: “GIVE THE PERSON WHO SIGNED “CHA CHA CHA” A RAISE #Eurovision”.

Adrian shared the clip to his personal account, and also highlighted some of the other interpreters who enjoyed the second place performance as much as he did. He shared a video of another interpreter, writing: “I wasn’t the only one who got to Cha Cha Cha for #Eurovision2023 - I have seen a couple of great versions from around Europe starting with this one from Finland”.