Dan Walker featured at Guernsey Literary Festival to speak about his book

Dan Walker has taken to social media to reflect on his recent “short but lovely” trip to Guernsey for Guernsey Literary Festival. Dan, 46, who lives in Sheffield, spoke on stage about his book Standing on the Shoulders: Incredible Heroes and How They Inspire Us.

Posting on Instagram, the Channel 5 newsreader shared 10 snaps from his time at the festival. He wrote in the caption: “I hope you’re having a good weekend. I had a short but lovely trip to Guernsey for the literary festival and met some wonderful humans along the way #StandingOnTheShoulders”.

He also took to Twitter to commend attendees of the festival who were out in their numbers. Dan revealed his “mind was slightly blown” by the 400 people who turned up to watch him on stage.

The former Football Focus presenter shared a video of the crowd applauding at the end of his talk. He captioned the post: “My mind was slightly blown last night when I came on stage and there were 400 people at the @GuernseyLitFest last night ❤️

“Thanks for inviting me, thanks for coming (and hanging around for a chat afterwards) & thanks to @hannahmacin for hosting”.

An audience member responded to the video, writing: “Glad you enjoyed it - we certainly did. I hope your trip home went well. 😊😊🥰”.

