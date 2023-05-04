Dan Walker and Danny Willett will play golf with members of the public for charity this summer.

Dan Walker, a keen golfer, will feature in a charity golf event alongside Danny Willett

Sheffield’s Dan Walker and Danny Willet are set to star in an upcoming charity golf event. Funds raised from the event will go to the Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS and Charity Trust.

The Vanished host will face off against the professional golfer in a unique contest at Rotherham Golf Club. Members of the public can enter a team of three people for £900 to take part in the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams entered will be assigned to represent either Dan or Danny. Scores will be totaled up across the board to determine the winning side.

Included in the donation fee are individual team prizes, a barbecue, a Q&A with Walker and Willets, as well as a free bar from 5pm onwards. Business owners can pay an extra £600 for a branded hole with your company's name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an auction of which all the proceeds will be donated to the Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS and Charity Trust. Dan Walker supported the charity not long ago by wearing a bright pink suit to the Sport Industry Awards on 27 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will tee off at Rotherham Golf Club on Thursday 27 July. Tickets to the event can be purchased on the Rotheram Golf Club website.

The Channel 5 newsreader is known to be a keen golfer. He recently shared footage of himself practising his swing at Forsyth Golf Performance, an elite golf coaching facility.

He should be in fine form for the charity face-off, as he also recently practised with English cricketer Ollie Pope, at Walton Heath Golf Club. Dan told his 286,000 Instagram followers to “watch this space🏏⛳️” .

Advertisement Hide Ad