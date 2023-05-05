News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
1 hour ago Who won in your ward: full list of Sheffield election results 2023
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Labour to force out council leader Terry Fox following trees scandal
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Dan Walker could earn £100,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital in celebrity golf tournament

Dan Walker could earn £100,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Trust in a celebrity golf tournament for charity

By Jamie Grover
Published 5th May 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:37 BST
Vanished presenter Dan Walker will play in a charity golf tournament for the chance to win £100,000 for charityVanished presenter Dan Walker will play in a charity golf tournament for the chance to win £100,000 for charity
Vanished presenter Dan Walker will play in a charity golf tournament for the chance to win £100,000 for charity

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker has been announced for a charity golf championship this summer, in which he will face off against other celebrities for moneyThe Vanished presenter, 46, will once again be representing Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Trust, as he has done so at several other charity events. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told organisers of the event: “I have lived in Sheffield for many years and my children have all benefited from the brilliant hospital.”Dan shared the news to his 800,000 Twitter followers. He captioned the post: “Can’t wait ⛳️⛳️⛳️”.

Most Popular

The ultimate goal of this event, held at Trump International in Scotland, is to qualify for the final of the Wapp Celebrity Series final this December. In the final, Dan will have the opportunity to earn £100,000 for his chosen charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Football Focus presenter competed in the event last in 2021. The Legends Tour Twitter account shared a clip of Dan golfing during his last outing at the championship. 

Dan is known to be a keen golfer by his fans. Earlier this week, he announced himself and fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett will host their own charity golfing event this summer. Dan will once again be raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, the Vanished host practised his swing at Forsyth Golf Performance, described on the website as an elite golf coaching facility.

This is one of many recent occasions Dan has shown his support to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. He recently attended the Sport Industry Awards in a bright pink suit jacket to honour the hospital’s charity trust.

Related topics:Dan WalkerSheffield Children's HospitalCelebrities