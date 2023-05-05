Vanished presenter Dan Walker will play in a charity golf tournament for the chance to win £100,000 for charity

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker has been announced for a charity golf championship this summer, in which he will face off against other celebrities for moneyThe Vanished presenter, 46, will once again be representing Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Trust, as he has done so at several other charity events.

He told organisers of the event: “I have lived in Sheffield for many years and my children have all benefited from the brilliant hospital.”Dan shared the news to his 800,000 Twitter followers. He captioned the post: “Can’t wait ⛳️⛳️⛳️”.

The ultimate goal of this event, held at Trump International in Scotland, is to qualify for the final of the Wapp Celebrity Series final this December. In the final, Dan will have the opportunity to earn £100,000 for his chosen charity.

The former Football Focus presenter competed in the event last in 2021. The Legends Tour Twitter account shared a clip of Dan golfing during his last outing at the championship.

Dan is known to be a keen golfer by his fans. Earlier this week, he announced himself and fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett will host their own charity golfing event this summer. Dan will once again be raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

In April, the Vanished host practised his swing at Forsyth Golf Performance, described on the website as an elite golf coaching facility.