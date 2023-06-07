Dan Walker announced to compete in British Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament

Dan Walker will compete in yet another celebrity golf event this summer.

Dan Walker has been named as one of the competitors at this year’s British Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament. The event, hosted by England golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, will now feature champion jockey AP McCoy, Olympic gold medalist hockey player Sam Quek, and former rugby league titan Paul Scunthorpe, alongside Dan himself.

Dan, 46, who lives in Sheffield, shared the exciting announcement on Twitter. Writing in the caption, he said: “Can’t wait ⛳️⛳️⛳️”.

The tournament will run from 28 June to 2 July this summer, taking place at the Belfry Hotel & Resort in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire. According to their website, the luxury hotel resort boasts “300+ luxurious bedrooms and suites, several restaurants and bars, events and meeting spaces, a leisure club and The Belfry Spa”. The Belfry is also home to three golf courses: “The Brabazon and PGA National, are recognised as world-class, having previously hosted The Ryder Cup more than any other venue in the world and home to this year's Betfred British Masters.”

The British Masters Celebrity Pro-Am is one of many golf events Dan Walker will be competing in this summer. The Channel 5 News presenter recently took a trip to Coalville for a specialist club fitting ahead of his upcoming tournaments.

Just two weeks ago, Dan competed in another celebrity event, and even got a selfie with Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin in the Adam Sandler golf-comedy.

At the end of July, the former Football Focus presenter will face off against fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett in a charity event. Members of the public can sign up to represent either respective Dan in the tournament, with the scores being totalled up between the two celebs at the end to determine the winning team. The event will raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

