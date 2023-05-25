Dan Walker played golf with Christopher McDonald, actor for Scooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. (Photo - @mrdanwalker Twitter)

Dan Walker is currently competing in a charity golf tournament against other celebrities. The Fairways for Hope tournament, which began on Monday (23 May) is being held at the Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

Dan, 46, who lives in Sheffield, had a successful first day and shared details of his performance with his 803,000 Twitter followers. He wrote: “Wonderful first day at @TheAdareManor for the @FairwaysFore golf event. WHAT A GOLF COURSE and a great team today. The boys played well. I managed to sneak in a little level par round with 4 bogeys and 4 birdies with plenty of help from Brendan (who is 6 ft 9) ⛳️⛳️🏆🏆”.

On day two of the tournament, the Channel 5 newsreader’s success continued in areas other than the scorecard, as he bumped into a world-famous golfer. Unfortunately, Tiger Woods was not available to compete, but Dan met Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore.

The cheating villain, better known to his friends and family as Christopher McDonald, played the role in the hit comedy alongside Adam Sandler. Dan Walker made sure to grab a selfie with the star, which he posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening. He captioned the post: Shooter McGavin 🏆😂❤️⛳️ @TheAdareManor @FairwaysFore”.

Dan later uploaded a video of himself and the golfing baddie, which he asked Christopher to record for his friend. In the video, Christopher McDonald channels Shooter McGavin, saying: “Hey Ed, look who I’m with. Apparently you eat pieces of s**t for breakfast. Come on. What’s up with you man? I’ll meet you at the 9th green at 9, little secret of the pros okay? Oh and Ed, wear something nice. Choke on that!”

The former Football Focus presenter can be seen behind Christopher during the video, laughing and grinning in disbelief. He captioned the video: “Today I asked the one and only Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) to do a video for my pal Ed. He delivered the goods 😂⛳️ #ChokeOnThat”.

