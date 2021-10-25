Sara Jane Smith has paid tribute to her son Martin Ward and his best friend Mason Hall who both died when a car hit a tree in Rotherham on Sunday evening.

Another teenager, named locally as Ryan Lee, also died in the crash.

Sara told The Star: “Mason was a very close friend of Martin’s. They have basically grown up together and he was like a stepson to me.

“Martin was a lovable little rug and he had the biggest heart out of most people I know.

“They were both such loving kids and will be so sadly missed. This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

A firework display in memory of the teenagers is set to take place at 8pm tonight in Burgoyne Park, Aston.

Wales ward councillor Dominic Beck, who lives in Kiveton Park, said: "Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the families and friends of those young people who sadly passed away yesterday evening.

"I've been there this morning and I was able to speak to members of the community. Everyone's in a state of shock.

"It's important in times like these particularly as it's so soon after the event that we just take time to reflect and make sure we're thinking about the families and friends of those people who lost their lives in this tragedy."

One resident said the village was ‘shocked and heartbroken’, while others mentioned the ‘vibrant souls’ and ‘lovely young boys’ who died and said how dearly they would be missed.

South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened last night.

In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.

Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 676 of October 24.