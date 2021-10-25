Car crash Kiveton Park Rotherham: Tributes pour in for three teenagers killed near Sheffield
A woman says the village of Kiveton Park has been left ‘shocked and heartbroken’ after three men died in a crash there last night.
An 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men died after a car hit a tree in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, on the evening of Sunday, October 24.
People have now begun paying their respects to the teenagers, who have not yet been formally named by police.
One person described them as ‘vibrant souls’, while many people said they were ‘heartbroken’ and their thoughts were with their parents and families.
Another described one of the men as ‘one of the nicest boys I know’ and added ‘you’re going to be missed so much’.
Someone else who knew the boys who died wrote: “Can’t believe you have gone you will be missed bro’s love you forever.”
Another called them ‘lovely young boys’ and said they were ‘devastated’ by the news.
South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened last night.
In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.
It added: “The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 676 of October 24.